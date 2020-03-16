Oak Bay Bikes will be doubling your donation to the Last Crossing today!

Thank you Oak Bay Bikes for supporting CFUV! They will also be doubling your donation to the Last Crossing today!

About Oak Bay Bikes:

Oak Bay Bikes is committed to every cyclist and firmly believe it’s the rich diversity of riders that make cycling so fantastic.

Their no cost, no obligation demo on demand program, their free pick-up and delivery service for repairs, their kids’ bike trade-in program and their unrivalled support of local events and organizations are merely examples of how Oak Bay Bike’s approach to serving you is different. The real essence of our difference is our commitment to change, to adapt, to invent and to be better tomorrow.

I took over the helm in 1988 and have guided the store through the continued evolution of bicycles. The industry is blessed with many passionate and capable people, and I have dedicated many of my efforts to ensure that OBB is represented by the best: people who love bikes, ride what they sell and service, and are genuinely excited about helping people make the right selections. The degree of our place in your cycling life is yours to decide, and please take confidence that no matter how small or large our involvement, my desire is to serve your needs to the highest standards. -Karl Ullrich (Owner/Operator of Oak Bay Bikes)

Check out their website here: https://www.oakbaybikes.com/about/oak-bay-bicycles-victoria-bc-pg189.htm and make sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.