Zap Copy will be doubling your donations to the Action Index today!

Written by on 03/19/2020

Zap Copy will be donating double what you give to the Action Index today at 6PM! Thanks to Zap Copy for supporting CFUV!

About Zap Copy:

Zap Copy is a student-run digital print shop and retail store open to students and the general public alike. They are dedicated to improving the student experience by offering affordable products and services. All profits go back to students in the form of advocacy, events, and other services.

They offer many services including a DIY quality printing option for the cheapest rates in town. You can also buy button parts and use their button makers in the store.

Need a customized order? Zap copy can do high quality digital printing customized to your project needs with a number of media and finishing options. They also can help you print out posters for an event and they can post it around campus for up to three weeks.

Zap copy also has a wide selection of office and art supplies for any budget from brands you know to products they make in-house. They can also help you study if you purchase a past exam!

Zap Copy can be found in the SUB (Student Union Building) at Uvic, right next to the bus loop!

Author

CFUV Communications

Author's archive
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like
0 0

Smoking Lily will be doubling your donations to the Fiji Mermaid today!

03/18/2020

0 0

Oak Bay Bikes will be doubling your donation to the Last Crossing today!

03/17/2020

0 0

Donate $25 or more to the Outsider’s Void for Art and a Friends Card!

03/16/2020

Continue reading

Previous post

Smoking Lily will be doubling your donations to the Fiji Mermaid today!

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist