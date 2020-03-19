The Victoria Blues Society will double your donation to Blues in the Morning!

03/20/2020

The Victoria Blues society will double any donations you give to Blues in the Morning today! Thanks to the Victoria Blues Society for supporting CFUV!

About the Victoria Blues Society:

The Victoria Blues Society is an affiliate of the Blues Foundation, based in Memphis Tennessee, and as such, is dedicated to preserving blues music; celebrating recording and performance excellence; and, supporting blues education.

Their mandate is to promote awareness of all aspects of the blues on an international, regional and, most importantly, local level. To enhance, inform, preserve and promote blues by supporting musical events, performers and an appreciation of the music.

Check out their website here: https://victoriabluessociety.ca/ and be sure to follow them on Facebook!

