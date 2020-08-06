Job Posting: Indigenous Media Producer

Position

The Indigenous Media Producer is responsible for the production of a podcast series focused on Indigenous communities and languages, with an emphasis placed on those communities existing within our locality. This position works closely with CFUV’s Operating Director.

This position is open to work-from-home/remote work situations. This position is funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Summer Jobs program. Canada Summer Job eligibility requirements can be found here.

Preferential hire: In keeping with CFUV’s equity policy and Section 42 of the BC Human Rights code, preference will be given to Indigenous applicants.