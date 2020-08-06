Job Posting: Eventide Coordinator
Written by stationmanager on 06/08/2020
About
CFUV 101.9 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building on the University of Victoria campus. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC. CFUV is an equal opportunity employer who employs personnel without discrimination based on race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability. We encourage applicants to self-identify in their applications.
Position
The Eventide Coordinator is responsible for overseeing, promoting, and organizing the 2020 Eventide Music Series. They will be liaising with the City of Victoria, curating organizations, venues, artists, and volunteers. They will work closely with CFUV’s Music Director.
This position is open to partial work-from-home/remote work situations. Some on-location work may be required. This position is funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Summer Jobs program. Canada Summer Job eligibility requirements can be found here.
Tasks & Responsibilities
• Coordinating with artists, curators, venues
• Coordinating livestreams and recording of performances
• Promoting Eventide on social media
• Other tasks as assigned
Qualifications
• Event organizing experience
• Basic graphic design
• Written and verbal communication skills
• Ability to manage multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines
• Ability to work and make decisions independently and in collaboration with others
Terms
Terms Anticipated Start date: July 6th 2020
Anticipated End date: October 26th 2020
Part-time: 17.5 hours/week
Hourly Wage: $15.00/hour
How to Apply
Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca. CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.
CLOSING DATE: FRIDAY, JUNE 19th 5PM PST