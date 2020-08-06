Job Posting: Eventide Coordinator

Position

The Eventide Coordinator is responsible for overseeing, promoting, and organizing the 2020 Eventide Music Series. They will be liaising with the City of Victoria, curating organizations, venues, artists, and volunteers. They will work closely with CFUV’s Music Director.

This position is open to partial work-from-home/remote work situations. Some on-location work may be required. This position is funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Summer Jobs program. Canada Summer Job eligibility requirements can be found here.