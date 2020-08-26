Job Posting: Journalists (2x)

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building on the University of Victoria campus. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equitable employer who employs personnel without discrimination based on race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability. We encourage applicants to self-identify in their applications using CFUV’s Voluntary Self-Identification form.

Position

The two (2) Journalists will be responsible for creating news content serving the Middle Eastern and Afro-Caribbean communities in Victoria, BC. This position is intended to increase news coverage and reporting within those communities as part of a national initiative towards diversifying news and making that coverage more accessible.

These positions are open to partial work-from-home/remote work situations. Some on-location work may be required.These positions are part of the Local Journalism Initiative (LJI). The LJI program was launched by the Community Radio Fund of Canada – Fonds Canadien de la Radio Communautaire (CRFC-FCRC) and is funded by the Government of Canada.

Please note that there are two Journalist positions available. CFUV encourages applications from individuals who self-identify as Middle Eastern or Afro-Caribbean.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Creating 2x pieces of news content (3-5 minutes each) per day

Attend regular editorial meetings with Station staff, other Journalists, and LJI Coordinators

Assist with CFUV news content development and training

Other tasks as assigned



Qualifications

Degree/Diploma/ in Journalism or Communications OR equivalent experience in broadcast/print/digital journalism and writing

Strong writing, researching, and interviewing skills

Awareness of community and regional concerns and issues

Audio production experience

Capable of working independently while balancing multiple deadlines



Terms

Anticipated contract length: September 14th 2020 – February 26th 2021Full-time (30 hours/week) at $17.00/hour (plus medical and dental benefits)

How to apply

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.