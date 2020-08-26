CFUV – Local Journalism Initiative

CFUV is excited to announce that it will be participating in the latest round of the Community Radio Fund of Canada – Fond Canadien de la Radio Communautaire (CRFC-FCRC)’s Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) program. This project, financed by the Government of Canada, aims to increase local news production capacity in underserved communities.

CFUV has been approved to hire 2 community journalists to produce news coverage for and by the Middle Eastern and Afro-Caribbean communities in Victoria, BC. These journalists will be tasked with regularly producing news coverage of and for these two communities. This content will be distributed on CFUV’s FM Broadcast, online stream, and uploaded to a national platform.

Information regarding the two positions can be found here. For questions regarding CFUV’s involvement in the LJI and the two positions funded, please contact CFUV’s Station Manager, Glen Swarnadhipathi.