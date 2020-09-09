U in the Ring Producer (Workstudy only)
Written by stationmanager on 09/09/2020
About CFUV
CFUV 101.9 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building on the University of Victoria campus. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.
CFUV is an equitable employer who employs personnel without discrimination based on race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability. We encourage applicants to self-identify in their applications using CFUV’s Voluntary Self-Identification form.
Position
CFUV will be launching a fourth season of U in the Ring, CFUV’s campus life program that covers content relevant to students and the Uvic Community. The producer is responsible for developing all four of the season’s episodes. This position is open to Work from Home/Remote Work situations. Occasional on-site work may be required.
This position is funded by the University of Victoria’s Work Study program and is limited to University of Victoria students approved for Work-study hours.
Tasks and Responsibilities
- Development of four 1-hour long podcast episodes
- Thematic development of the series
- Coordination of volunteers involved in series production
- Coordination of external contributors (written, interviewees, other audio) to the series.
Qualifications
- Must be a University of Victoria student accepted into the Work Study program
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Capable of working independently while balancing multiple deadlines
Terms
Start date: Immediately
End date: April 9th 2021Part time: 10 hours/week
Hourly wage: $15.00/hour
How to apply
Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.
CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.
Closing Date: Friday, September 25th 5PM PST
www.cfuv.ca | www.cfuv.uvic.ca