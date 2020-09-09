U in the Ring Producer (Workstudy only)

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building on the University of Victoria campus. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equitable employer who employs personnel without discrimination based on race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability. We encourage applicants to self-identify in their applications using CFUV’s Voluntary Self-Identification form.

Position

CFUV will be launching a fourth season of U in the Ring, CFUV’s campus life program that covers content relevant to students and the Uvic Community. The producer is responsible for developing all four of the season’s episodes. This position is open to Work from Home/Remote Work situations. Occasional on-site work may be required.

This position is funded by the University of Victoria’s Work Study program and is limited to University of Victoria students approved for Work-study hours.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Development of four 1-hour long podcast episodes

Thematic development of the series

Coordination of volunteers involved in series production

Coordination of external contributors (written, interviewees, other audio) to the series.



Qualifications

Must be a University of Victoria student accepted into the Work Study program

Written and verbal communication skills

Capable of working independently while balancing multiple deadlines



Terms

Start date: Immediately

End date: April 9th 2021Part time: 10 hours/week

Hourly wage: $15.00/hour



How to apply

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Closing Date: Friday, September 25th 5PM PST

www.cfuv.ca | www.cfuv.uvic.ca