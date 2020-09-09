Job Posting: Indigenous Programming Coordinator

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building on the University of Victoria campus. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equitable employer who employs personnel without discrimination based on race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability. We encourage applicants to self-identify in their applications using CFUV’s Voluntary Self-Identification form.

Position

This position will oversee an increase in Indigenous representation and participation at CFUV, the provision of media learning opportunities led by Indigenous media practitioners, and the creation of honoraria-funded documentaries by and for Indigenous communities and individuals living within the CRD. This position is open to Work from Home/Remote Work situations. Occasional on-site work may be required. This position is funded by the Community Radio Fund of Canada and is limited to Indigenous applicants.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Development of regular Indigenous news and public affairs programming

Coordination of at least 5 media literacy learning opportunities

Development and distribution of at free programming and podcasting learning materials and resources for local Indigenous organizations and individuals.

Overseeing the production and distribution of at least 10 documentaries produced by volunteer teams centering on Indigeneity, Indigenous issues, culture, language and storytelling.



Qualifications

Written and verbal communication skills

Capable of working independently while balancing multiple deadlines

Audio Production, podcasting, or other media experiences an asset

Narrative/Thematic concept development

Event planning and organizing

Volunteer coordination and support experience



Terms

Start date: Oct. 19th 2020

End date: July 30th 2021Full-time: 30 hours/week

Gross Salary: $23,600 (plus extended health and dental coverage)





How to apply

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Closing Date: Friday, October 9th 5PM PST

www.cfuv.ca | www.cfuv.uvic.ca