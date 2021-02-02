CFUV is hiring! (multiple positions)

Written by on 04/27/2021

Thanks to the generous support of the Government of British Columbia, the Government of Canada, and the Uvic Graduate Students Society, CFUV is excited to announce that we’ll be hiring 6x Part-Time positions for this summer! If you’re interested in live music, podcasting, and community building, you’re in the right place!

You can view all 6 positions HERE! Please take a moment to review each position and any eligibility requirements they may have! If you have any questions, please direct them to CFUV’s Station Manager, Glen by email (manager@cfuv.ca)!

Tagged as
Author

stationmanager

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like
0

Victoria Film Festival 2021 Coverage!

02/02/2021

0

CFUV’s Top Played Albums of 2020

12/21/2020

0

Record Giveaway on She’s With The Band

10/08/2020

Continue reading

Previous post

Review: Eve Parker Finley – Chrysalia (Coax)

Thumbnail

Listen

Live on CFUV

Current track

Title

Artist

















Widget not in any sidebars

















Widget not in any sidebars