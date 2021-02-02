Leave a Reply

Thanks to the generous support of the Government of British Columbia, the Government of Canada, and the Uvic Graduate Students Society, CFUV is excited to announce that we’ll be hiring 6x Part-Time positions for this summer! If you’re interested in live music, podcasting, and community building, you’re in the right place!

You can view all 6 positions HERE! Please take a moment to review each position and any eligibility requirements they may have! If you have any questions, please direct them to CFUV’s Station Manager, Glen by email (manager@cfuv.ca)!