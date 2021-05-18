Taking Up Space earns acclaim!

CFUV is excited to announce that our pals at Pretty Progressive have listed our award-winning podcast; Taking Up Space as one of the best intersectional feminist podcasts in 2021!

Check out the full list of 2021’s best feminist podcasts here!

You can listen to Taking Up Space wherever you find your podcasts and right here on cfuv.ca!

Keep your eyes an ears peeled for news on Season 4 of this groundbreaking podcast later this summer!