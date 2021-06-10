CFUV’s Top Played Charts of 2021

This list is a break down of the top played Chart releases of 2021. CFUV considers a release a chart release for the initial 3 months it was added to our station. The spins are then counted up and made up into this break down of our top played albums based on real airplay!

Top 100 of 2021

Top 10 Genre Charts: Electronic / Hip Hop / International / Jazz / Loud / Folk / Blues / Soul & R&B

Top 100 Played Albums of 2021

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words (Ensoul)* Elan Noon – Colour Story (Self-Released)+ Palberta – Palberta5000 (Wharf Cat) DJ Shub – War Club (Shub Music)* Chad VanGaalen – World’s Most Stressed Out Gardner (Flemish Eye)* Men I Trust – Untourable Album (Self-Released)* Century Egg – Little Piece Of Hair (Forward)* Standard Issue Pleasure Model – 2020 (Self-Released)+ Rochelle Jordan – Play With The Changes (Young Art)* Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory Of Ice (You’ve Changed)* The Weather Station – Ignorance (Next Door)* Peeling – Worshipper (Labyrinth)* Cedric Noel – Patterning (Self-Released)* kylie v – Big Blue (Self-Released)* *various – Victoria’s Secret 2021 (Baffled Octopi)+ Dry Cleaning – New Long Leg (4AD) Layten Kramer – Dear Apathy (Oscar Street)+ Tush – Fantast (Do Right!)* Shed Monkeys – In The Room (Self-Released)+ Jane Inc. – Number One (Telephone Explosion)* Russell Louder – Humor (Self-Released)* Burry – Yellow Paint (Self-Released)* Tunic – Quitter (Artoffact)* Eve Parker Finley – Chrysalia (Florafone/Coax)* Hildegard – Hildegard (section1)* Speak Easy – Further Beyond the Rainbow River (Self-Released)+ Kiwi Jr. – Cooler Returns (Sub Pop)* Future Star – When Will The DJ Of Luv Grant Me My 1 Request (Kingfisher Bluez)+ Sook-Yin Lee & Adam Litovitz – jooj two (Mint)* No False Suns – Jubilee Me (Self-Released)* Castle If – Beyond! (Self-Released)* PONY – TV Baby (Take This To Heart)* Sunday Wilde – Peace In Trouble (Self-Released)* Johnny Zithers – Johnny Zithers Is Dead (Self-Released)+ Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha (Stone Woman)* Amanda Tosoff – Earth Voices (Self-Released)* SHANX – Diversified Bonds (Self-Released)+ The Garrys – Get Thee To A Nunnery (Grey)* Kue Varo – Daffodil (Self-Released)* Null Command – Control Language For Deviation (Self-Released)+ Status/Non-Status – 1, 2, 3, 4, 500 Years (You’ve Changed)* Beat Sexü – Deuxième Chance (Pantoum)* Kat Danser – One Ye Open (Black Hen)* Xiu Xiu – Oh No (Polyvinyl) Psychic Pollution – OCD Soundsystem (Eat Glass)+ Charl Childers – Bitch In The Water (Surkeus)+ Lightman Jarvis Ecstatic Band – Banned (Flemish Eye / Anti-)* Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno (Telephone Explosion)* Bad Waitress – No Taste (Royal Mountain)* Jayli Wolf – Wild Whisper (Self-Released)* Pursuit Grooves – Mo:Delic Island (Self-Released)* Kitjohari – Tango Mango (Glue Gun)* The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are The Last Of The Great Thunderstorm Warnings (Flemish Eye)* Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden (Next Door / Saddle Creek)* *various – Surkeus Records Label Sampler for the Mental Health Society of Greater Victoria (Surkeus)* Little Sprout – Fake Cake (Self-Released)* Potatohead People – Mellow Fantasy (Bastard Jazz)* PACKS – Take The Cake (FIRE TALK)* Kìzis – Tidibàbide / Turn (Tin Angel)* Bria – Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 (Sub Pop)* serpentwithfeet – DEACON (Secretly Canadian) Ana Roxanne – Because Of A Flower (Kranky) Aasiva – Niriunniq (Aakuluk)* Cartel Madras – The Serpent & The Tiger (Sub Pop)* Lightsocket – At Issue With Everything (Self-Released)+ Motorists – Surrounded (We Are Time/Debt Offensive)* Lee Paradise – The Fink (Telephone Explosion)* Christine Tassan Quintet – The Voyage (Self-Released)* Godspeed You! Black Emperor – G_d’s Pee AT STATE’s END (Constellation)* Property – Think Electric! (Self-Released)* Kristian North – Passion Play (Mothland)* Allison Russell – Outside Child (Fantasy / Concord)* Hospital Bracelet – South Loop Summer (Self-Released) Alice Phoebe Lou – glow (Self-Released) Afternoon Bike Ride – Afternoon Bike Ride (Friends Of Friends)* My Idea – That’s My Idea (Hardly Art) Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)* Itoko – Itoko (Self-Released)+ CFCF – memoryland (Self-Released)* The Halluci Nation – One More Saturday Night (Radicalized)* Doohickey Cubicle – Don’t Fix Anything 😉 (Self-Released)* Cherri Satin – 4 Your Entertainment (Self-Released)* Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems (You’ve Changed)* Turnstile – GLOW ON (Roadrunner) Alex Cuba – Mendó (Caracol)* Poshlost – Spheres I (Self-Released)* Dinosaur Jr. – Sweep It Into Space (Jagjaguwar) Mo Kenney – Covers (turtlemusik)* Prince Shima – Fantasy Themes Vol. 1 (Illuminated Paths)+ Peach & Quiet – Just Beyond The Shine (Self-Released)+ Partner – Never Give Up (You’ve Changed)* G.R. Gritt – Ancestors (Coax)* Shame – Drunk Tank Pink (Dead Oceans) Dan Mangan – Thief (Arts & Crafts)* Barry Paquin Roberge – Exordium TO Extasy (Costume)* Alicia Clara – Outsider/Unusual (Hot Tramp)* Major Funk – Is That You? (Self-Released)* Justine Tyrell – While You Were Sleeping (Self-Released)* Simbiyez Wilson – Warrior (Surkeus)* NIMKISH – Damage Control (Red Music Rising)*

Top 10 Electronic Albums

DJ Shub – War Club (Shub Music)* Cedric Noel – Patterning (Self-Released)* Hildegard – Hildegard (section1)* Castle If – Beyond! (Self-Released)* SHANX – Diversified Bonds (Self-Released)+ Null Command – Control Language For Deviation (Self-Released)+ Psychic Pollution – OCD Soundsystem (Eat Glass)+ Charl Childers – Bitch In The Water (Surkeus)+ Pursuit Grooves – Mo:delic Island (Self-Released)* Kitjohari – Tango Mango (Glue Gun)*

Top 10 Hip Hop Albums

Pursuit Grooves – Mo:delic Island (Self-Released)* Potatohead People – Mellow Fantasy (Bastard Jazz)* Cartel Madras – The Serpent & The Tiger (Sub Pop)* Korea Town Acid – Metamorphosis (Urbnet)* Michie Mee – Bahdgyal’s Revenge (Self-Released)* People Of The Sun – Last Day Of Summer (Self-Released)* myst milano. – Shapeshyfter (Self-Released)* DijahSB – Head Above The Waters (Self-Released)* Thug Shells – Rainy Day (Self-Released)* Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats – Unlocked 1.5 (Loma Vista)

Top 10 International (3rd Language, Reggae/Dancehall/etc)

Itoko – Itoko (Self-Released)+ Alex Cuba – Mendo (Caracol)* Korea Town Acid – Metamorphosis (Urbnet)* Jerusalem In My Heart – Qalaq (Constellation)* Nostic & Nicki – Kipus (Self-Released)+ Michie Mee – Bahdgyal’s Revenge (Self-Released)* TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi (Kill Rock Stars)* Kokoko! – Fongola (Instrumentals) (Transgressive / PIAS) Noé Lira – Latiendo La Tierra (Self-Released)* Nina Dioz – Amor, Locura Y Otros Vicios (Nacional)

Top 10 Jazz Albums of 2021

Amanda Tosoff – Earth Voices (Self-Released)* Peace Flag Ensemble – Noteland (We Are Busy Bodies)* BADBADNOTGOOD – Talk Memory (XL)* Morgan Zwicker Jazz Project – Phase Shift (World Galaxy)* Beth McKenna – Beyond Here (Self-Released)* Nala Sinephro – Space 1.8 (Warp) Code Quartet – Genealogy (Justin Time)* Levi Dover Sextet – Imaginary Structures (Three Pines)* David Restivo Trio – Arancina (Chronograph)* Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)*

Top 10 Loud Albums of 2021

Tunic – Quitter (Artoffact)* Turnstile – Glow On (Roadrunner) NEOS – Three Teens Hellbent On Speed (Supreme Echo)+ BIG|BRAVE – Vital (Southern Lord)* Flatbed – So Low Death Snake (Self-Released)* Vagina Witchcraft – Vagina Witchcraft (Self-Released)* Bootlicker – Bootlicker (Neon Taste)* Kitten Spitt – Covered In Spitt, Vol. 1 (Self-Released)* JISEI – Bad Representation (Self-Released)+ Amnesian – Trespass Into Annihilation (Self-Released)*

Top 10 Folk/Country/Roots Albums of 2021

Bria – Cuntry Covers Vol. 1 (Sub Pop)* Allison Russell – Outside Child (Fantasy / Concord)* Daniel Romano’s Outfit – Cobra Poems (You’ve Changed)* Peach & Quiet – Just Beyond The Shine (Self-Released)+ Ian Davies – The King Of Bedroom Country (Self-Released)* Fiver – Fiver With The Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition (You’ve Changed)* Cat Clyde & Jeremie Albino – Blue Blue Blue (Cinematic)* Corb Lund – Agricultural Tragic (New West)* Alyson McNamara – Let Me Sleep (Self-Released)* Bet Smith – Downer (Self-Released)*

Top 10 Blues Albums of 2021

Sunday Wilde – Peace In Trouble (Self-Released)* Kat Danser – One Eye Open (Black Hen)* Allison Russell – Outside Child (Fantasy / Concord)* Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)* Joyann Parker – Out Of The Dark (Self-Released) Dona Herula – Bang At The Door (Self-Released) David Gogo – Silver Cup (Cordova Bay) Broke Fuse – Rocket Ride (Self-Released)* Kelly’s Lot – Kelly’s Lot (Self-Released) Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stiver – Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stiver (VizzTone)*

Top 10 Soul / R&B Albums of 2021

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words (Ensoul)* Rochelle Jordan – Play With The Changes (Young Art)* Tush – Fantast (Do Right!)* Charlotte Day Wilson – Alpha (Stone Woman)* serpentwithfeet – DEACON (Secretly Canadian) Major Funk – Is That You? (Self-Released)* Justine Tyrell – While You Were Sleeping (Self-Released)* NIMKISH – Damage Control (Red Music Rising)* Hazely – All Good Things (Self-Released)* Low Alamode – Shadow Project (Self-Released)+

