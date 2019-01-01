Skip to content

Classical Radio Shows on CFUV

Is classical music your favorite genre? We have two shows that play this type of music. Let’s introduce you to your new favorite radio show!

Just Say NONO hosted by Brian Woolcock is live every Wednesday from 8-10PM! This show also plays live on Tuesday from 2-4AM!

Listen to the last show here: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=just-say-nono

Off the Beaten Track hosted by Aldo is live every Wednesday from 12-2PM! The encore show plays from 4-6AM every Sunday!

Listen to the last show here: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=off-the-beaten-track

