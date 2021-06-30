We’re excited to announce a new radio mini-series! Welcome to “Lies I Tell White People” an anti-racist radio program that challenges traditional forms of advocacy that continue to perpetuate a framework of implicit societal preservation of racist ideals. Over the course of the series join Aneet through an exploration of bystanders, micro-aggressions, racist media coverage, social media slacktivism, eurocentric beauty standards, and the dangers colorism poses within the BIPOC communities. You can find new episodes of Lies I Tell White People on CFUV 101.9FM every Thursday at 2PM until July 14th 2022.



You’ll be able to find new episodes here every Thursday until the finale, at which point you’ll be able to explore, enjoy, and engage with the full series in perpetuity.

