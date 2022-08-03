Top Played Albums at CFUV in 2022

It is once again that time of year! We have crunched the numbers and have our top played albums of 2022!

The way this works is new releases are sent to the station by artists, labels, etc. Once in our system they count as a “chart release” for 3 months. Each show that plays a song from this release it counts as a “spin.” For the end of the year we add up all the spins every release that they got in their 3 month windows to create a master top played of 2022.

Top 100 Played Chart Releases at CFUV in 2022

Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler & Howl (Self-Released)+ Korea Town Acid – Elephant In The Room (Urbnet)* Kamikaze Nurse – Stimuloso (Mint)* Tanya Tagaq – Tongues (Six Shooter)* The Sadies – Colder Streams (Dine Alone / Yep Roc)* Luna Li – Duality (Next Door)* 8know8 – This Long Road (Self-Released)* Alvvays – Blue Rev (Polyvinyl)* Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen Living Hour – Someday Is Today (Next Door/Kanine)* Sister Ray – Communion (Royal Mountain)* Ghostkeeper – Multidimensional Culture (Victory Pool)* Zoon – A Sterling Murmuration EP (Paper Bag)* Sex – Textin’ Ur Exes (Self-Released)* Mariel Buckley – Everywhere I Used To Be (Birthday Cake)* TOPS – Empty Seats (Musique Tops)* Sunglaciers – Subterranea (Mothland)* Heaven For Real – Energy Bar (Mint)* Badge Epoque Ensemble – Clouds Of Joy (Telephone Explosion)* The r.a.p. – Velvet (Self-Released)+ Apples – About The Future (Self-Released)* Apollo Ghots – Pink Tiger (You’ve Changed)* Marci – Marci (Arbutus)* Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar) Sargeant x Comrade – The Elephant In The Room (Mo Gravy)* Julie Doiron – I Thought Of You (You’ve Changed)* Megamall – Escape From Lizard City (Fanta)* JayWood – Slingshot (Captured Tracks)* Status/Non-Status – Surely Travel (You’ve Changed)* Zoon – Big Pharma EP (Paper Bag)* Beatrice Deer – Shifting (Musique Nomade)* Pierre Kwenders – José Louis & The Paradox Of Love (Arts & Crafts)* The Burning Hell – Garbage Island (You’ve Changed)* Pharis & Jason Romero – Tell ‘em You Were Gold (Smithsonian Folkways)* Wet Leg – Wet Leg (Domino) Winnie Richards – I’m Not Getting Involved In A Cat Fight (Self-Released)+ Cola – Deep In View (Next Door / Fire Talk)* NOBRO – Live Your Truth / Shred Some Gnar (Dine Alone)* Uyemi – Butterfly Effect (Self-Released)* Niloo – Niloo (Self-Released)+ Ora Cogan – Dyed EP (Self-Released)+ Magi Merlin – Gone Girl EP (Bonsound)* Bibi Club – Le Soleil et la Mer (Secret City)* Shawnee Kish – Shawnee Kish (Self-Released)* Sugarfungus – Letting Go, Moving Still (Self-Released)* Ombiigizi – Sewn Back Together (Arts & Crafts)* Dumb – Pray 4 Tomorrow (Mint)* Tallies – Patina (Hand Drawn Dracuala / Kanine)* Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (4AD) Kiwi Jr. – Chopper (Sub Pop)* Ghost Woman – Ghost Woman (Victory Pool)* Mama’s Broke – Narrow Line (Free Dirt)* Tanya Tagaq – Tongues North Star Remixes (Six Shooter)* Iskwé & Tom Wilson – Mother Love (Self-Released)* Aquakultre – Don’t Trip (Forward)* Palm – Nicks & Grazes (Saddle Creek) Jasmyn – In The Wild (Anti-)* Plasticine Cowboy – Radiation Hymns (Self-Released)* Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange (Self-Released)* Destroyer – Labyrinthitis (Merge)* Elle Barbara’s Black Space – Délice Créole / Peach Purée (Celluloid Lunch)* Kellarissa – Voice Leading (Mint)* Dana Gavanski – When It Comes (Flemish Eye)* Basement Revolver – Embody (Sonic Unyon)* Kyla Charter – Edible Flowers (Self-Released)* Fiver – Soundtrack To A More Radiant Sphere: The Joe Wallace Mixtape (You’ve Changed)* Deanna Petcoff – To Hell With You, I Love You (Royal Mountain)* Julie Doiron & Dany Placard – Julie & Dany (Simone)* Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below (Loma Vista) Alex G – God Save The Animals (Domino) Troll Dolly – Heaven’s Mini Mart EP (Astoria Tracks)* Maylee Todd – Maloo (Stones Throw)* Debra Power – I’m Not From Chicago (Self-Released)* Digging Roots – Zhawenim (Ishkode)* Fanclubwallet – You Have Got To Be Kidding (AWAL)* Kitty Prozac – None Shall Be Afraid (Fanta)* Big Rig – Big Rig (Self-Released)* Easy Tiger – Breakfast In Bed (Self-Released)* No Frills – Downward Dog (Self-Released)* Tess Parks – And Those Who Were Seen Dancing (Hand Drawn Dracula / Fuzz Club)* Elan Noon – Caricature (Self-Released)+ *various – Victoria’s Secret 2022 (Baffled Octopi)+ The Poor Choices – The Poor Choices (Self-Released)+ Melody McArthur – Kizmet (Self-Released)* Thanya Iyer – rest EP (Topshelf)* Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit (Record Kicks)* Motherhood – Winded (Forward)* Medicine Singers – Medicine Singers (Mothland/Stone Tapes) Belief – Belief (Lex) JEEN – Tracer (Red Brick)* Handsome Tiger – Diaspora (Self-Released)* Divorcer – Nutty Grotto (Self-Released)* DJ Unknown – DJ Unknown’s Android Repair Service 2 (Urbnet)* Private Lives – Private Lives (Feel It / Brain Gum)* Old Soul Rebel – Old Soul Rebel (Self-Released)* Amanda Rheaume – The Spaces In Between (Ishkode)* Anna Arrobas – Made To Touch (Bonsound)* Bicyclops – Marooned (Plutoid)* Orville Peck – Bronco (Columbia) Crystal Shawanda – Midnight Blues (New Sun / True North)*

Electronic / Ambient – Top 10 Played Albums of 2023

Korea Town Acid – Elephant In The Room (Urbnet)* Tanya Tagaq – Tongues (Six Shooter)* 8kno8 – This Long Road (Self-Released)* Tanya Tagaq – Tongues North Star Remixes (Six Shooter)* Kellarissa – Voice Leading (Mint)* Belief – Belief (Lex) Handsome Tiger – Diaspora (Self-Released)* DJ Unknown – DJ Unown’s Android Repair Service 2 (Urbnet)* Daphni – Cherry (Jialong)* DJ Phoenix – Ascension (Self-Released)*

Hip Hop – Top 10 Played Albums of 2023

Sargeant X Comrade – The Elephant In The Room (Self-Released)* Magi Merlin – Gone Girl EP (Self-Released)* Aquakultre – Don’t Trip (Forward)* Haviah Mighty – Stock Exchange (Self-Released)* Sampa The Great – As Above, So Below (Loma Vista) DJ Unknown – DJ Unknown’s Android Repair Service 2 (Urbnet)* Mattmac – Blurred Vision (N’we Jinan)* Sinzere – Tabula Rasa (Self-Released)* Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Interscope) Grossbuster – Grossbuster EP (Self-Released)+

International/Reggae/Dub/Latin – Top 10 Played Albums of 2023

Pierre Kwenders – José Louis & The Paradox Of Love (Arts & Crats)* Onna Lou – Diamante (Self-Released)* Gabriella Olivo – Sola (Self-Released)* Eccodek – Recalibrate (Big Mind)* Chefbeatz & Kelly Besd – Find More Love (Self-Released)* Kokoroko – Could WE Be More (Brownswood) Wayne McGhie – Wayne ’79 (Voluntary In Nature)* Ibibio Sound Machine – Electricity (Merge) ETERAZ – Villains (Iron Lung) L.A.B. – L.A.B. In Dub (Loop)

Jazz – Top 10 Played Albums of 2023

Michael Weiss – Persistence (Cellar)* John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)* Joe Coughlin – Dedicated To You (Cellar)+ Ariane Racicot – Envolée (Multiple Chord)* Jocelyn Gould – Golden Hour (Self-Released)* Deanne Matley – The Alberta Lounge (Barbette)* Way North – New Dreams, Old Stories (Roots2Boot)* Adema Manoukas Octet – New Roots (Self-Released)* Mark Kazakevich & Jay Yoo – Dual Unity (Self-Released)* Karl Silveira – A Porta Aperta (Self-Released)*

Loud/Metal/Punk – Top 10 Played Albums of 2023

Poor Choices – The Poor Choices (Self-Released)+ MVLL Crimes – You Embvrvss Me (Cursed Blessings)* Punitive Damage – Strike Back (Convulse)* Nearly Dead – Death Party (Self-Released)+ Susans – Susans (Self-Released)* JISEI – Sincerely, Leda & Alexis (Self-Released)+ Mouthfeel – Doubt (Self-Released)* Sporus – Fruit Machine (Self-Released)+ Dead Tired – Satan Will Follow You Home (New Damage)* Deaf Club – Productive Disruption (Three One G)

Folk / Roots / Blues – Top 10 Played Albums of 2023

Blue Moon Marquee – Scream, Holler & Howl (Self-Released)+ Mariel Buckley – Everywhere I Used TO Be (Birthday Cake)* Angel Olsen – Big Time (Jagjaguwar) Pharis & Jason Romero – Tell ‘em You Were Gold (Smithsonian Folkways)* Iskwé & Tom Wilson – Mother Love (Self-REleased)* Mama’s Broke – Narrow Line (Free Dirt)* Fiver – Soundtrack to A More Radiant Sphere: The Joe Wallace Mixtape (You’ve Changed)* Debra Power – I’m Not From Chicago (Self-Released)* Digging Roots – Zhawenim (Ishkode)* Amanda Rheaume – Spaces In Between (Ishkode)*

Soul / R&B – Top 10 Played Albums of 2023

Sudan Archives – Natural Brown Prom Queen (Stones Throw) Sargeant X Comrade – The Elephant In The Room ()* Uyemi – Butterfuly Effect (Self-Released)* Shawnee Kish – Shawnee Kish (Self-Released)* Aquakultre – Don’t Trip (Forward)* Elle Barbara’s Black Space – Délice Créole / Peach Purée ()* Kyla Charter – Edible Flowers ()* Maylee Todd – Maloo (Stones Throw)* Melody McArthur – Kizmet ()* Tanika Charles – Papillon de Nuit (Record Kicks)*