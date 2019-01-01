Garage Grooves Every Friday on CFUV!

Looking for something awesome to listen to after work? Garage Grooves is hosted by Alex Solunac and Brian Schofield and is on air every Friday from 8-10 PM!

Listen to the latest show here: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=garage-grooves

If you are in a Garage, or Surf Band and want Garage Grooves to play your stuff on the show, call or text us at 250-721-8700 during the show or contact us on our Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/GarageGrooves1966/

Remember to tune in at 101.9FM or stream online at CFUV’s website!