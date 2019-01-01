Skip to content

Full Circle wants your voice!

“Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.”

Black, queer, feminist author Audre Lord

CFUV radio is looking for volunteers to participate in an upcoming podcast which is part of a series called Full Circle. Full Circle centers on stories of Indigenous and racialized folk and we want to talk about self care and love! 

Interested in talking about your experiences? Please contact Kemi Craig at CFUV radio by email at cfuvfullcircle@uvic.ca or by phone at 250-721-8701!

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions