Full Circle wants your voice!
“Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.”Black, queer, feminist author Audre Lord
CFUV radio is looking for volunteers to participate in an upcoming podcast which is part of a series called Full Circle. Full Circle centers on stories of Indigenous and racialized folk and we want to talk about self care and love!
Interested in talking about your experiences? Please contact Kemi Craig at CFUV radio by email at cfuvfullcircle@uvic.ca or by phone at 250-721-8701!
