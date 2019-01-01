CFUV’s Top Played Albums of 2019

Below are the most played albums at CFUV in the calendar year of 2019! In order to qualify they must have been submitted to CFUV as a chart release. The release exists as a “chart” for 3 months. This is based of the number of real plays during its time as a chart.

CFUV 101.9 FM Top 100 of 2019 Charts:

**Charts as reported to Earshot!, NACC through the months of January to December 2016**

Redress – Above All Else (Self-Released)+ Aspen King – Say Something (Self-Released)* Lungbutter – Honey (Constellation)* Swim Team – V (Self-Released)* Bridal Party – Too Much (Kingfisher Bluez)+ Peach Pyramid – Bright Blue (Oscar St)+ Woolworm – Awe (Mint)* Rae Spoon – Mental Health (Coax)+ PIQSIQ – Altering The Timeline (Coax)* General Purv – Astounding Exploits of General Purvis Attaboy (Baffled Octopi)+ Black Mountain – Destroyer (Dine Alone / Jagjaguwar)* *various – Victoria’s Secret 2019 (Baffled Octopi)+ Sneaks – Highway Hypnosis (Merge) Haviah Mighty – 13th Floor (Self-Released)* Blessed – Salt (Self-Released)* Kimmortal – X Marks The Swirl (Coax)* Snotty Nose Rez Kids – Trapline (Self-Released)* Necking – Cut Your Teeth (Mint)* Lightning Dust – Spectre (Western Vinyl)* Jon Neher & Michael Scott Dawson – Nothing Is On Fire (Fenwood Rail)* Anemone – Beat My Distance (Luminelle)* Polly Dactic – Half Nermal (Self-Released)* Doomsquad – Let Yourself Be Seen (Royal Mountain/Bella Union)* Kid Koala – Music To Draw To: Io (Arts & Crafts)* The Shiverettes – Real Shrill Bitches (Self-Released)*



Dead Soft – Big Blue (Arts & Crafts)* Tallies – Tallies (Hand Drawn Dracula)* Laizlo – Orbit 5000 (Self-Released)+ Men I Trust – Oncle Jazz (Self-Released)* Joni Void – Mise En Abyme (Constellation)* Desi Sub Culture – Donkey Kong (Snakes x Ladders)* Mauno – Really Well (Tin Angel)* The Small Glories – Assiniboine & The Red (Red House)* Purlicue – Dip ‘n Dot (Self-Released)* Blood Orange – Angel’s Pulse (Domino) Rhea George – Bubblegum Trouble (Self-Released)+ Dumb – Club Nites (Mint)* WLMRT – WLMRT Forever (Self-Released)* Greys – Age Hasn’t Spoiled You (Carpark)* Prince Shima – p.s. I Love You… (Self-Released)+ Only A Visitor – Technicolour Education (Self-Released)* Abigail Lapell – Getaway (Coax)* Jayda G – Significant Changes (Ninja Tune)* AKUA – Them Spirits (Self-Released)* Milk – Mattress Ranch (Self-Released)* Sudan Archives – Athena (Stones Throw) Puzzlehead – Big Sniff (Stucco)* Tanya Tagaq – Toothsayer (Six Shooter)* Big Thief – U.F.O.F. (4AD) Bright Boy – Hank & The Outside World (Self-Released)+



Debby Friday – Death Drive (Deathbomb Arc)* Orville Peck – Pony (Royal Mountain/Sub Pop)* Motherhood – Dear Bongo, (Forward)* Property – H2BH (Self-Released)* Wire Spine – Bury Me Here (Self-Released)* Flying Lotus – Flamagra (Warp) Khanvict – Kahani (Snakes x Ladders)* yuutsu – Lost (Self-Released)* Jamila Woods – LEGACY! LEGACY! (Jagjaguwar) Alimony – Release (Alarum)* BBQT – Nice View (Self-Released)* Kamikaze Nurse – Bucky Fleur (Agony Klub)* Protruders – Poison Fruit (Feel It)* Michael Jerome Browne – That’s Where It’s At (Borealis)* The New Porongraphers – In The Morse Code Of Brake Lights (Collected Works)* Big Thief – Two Hands (4AD) The Dog Indiana – Fractured, Murky, & Liquid (Self-Released)+ Red Sphere – Smoke & Mirrors (Self-Released)+ General Gruff X Purveyors Of Free Will – General Purv (Baffled Octopi/Tenderhorn)+ nêhiyawak – nipiy (Arts & Crafts)* Graftician – Mandarins (Self-Released)* Sun Rain – Sheets (Hush Hush)* Black Belt Eagle Scout – At The Party With My Brown Friends (Saddle Creek) Blue Moon Marquee – Bare Knuckles & Brawn (Self-Released)+ Laizlo – Earth Tones! (Self-Released)+ Hush Pup – Panacea (Self-Released)* WHOOP-Szo – Warrior Down (You’ve Changed)* Alex Cuba – Sublime (Caracol)* Yves Jarvis – Same Buy By Different Means (Flemish Eye/Anti-)* cmfrtble. – cmftble. (Self-Released)+ Siskiyou – Not Somewhere (Constellation)* Tomato Tomato – Canary In A Coalmine (Self-Released)* Ian & Sylvia – The Lost Tapes (Stony Plain)* Common Holly – When I Say To You Black Lightning (Royal Mountain)* Mac DeMarco – Here Comes The Cowboy (Mac’s Record Label/Royal Mountain)* Sharon Van Etten – Remind Me Tomorrow (Jagjaguwar) N0V3L – Novel (Flemish Eye)* Fountain – Laughing Through Traffic (Self-Released)* Twink with Moths & Locusts – Think Pink IV (NoiseAgonyMayhem)* Fly Pan Am – C’est Ca (Constellation)* Angel Olsen – All Mirrors (Jagjaguwar) Leaf Rapids – Citizen Alien (Coax)* The High Dials – Primitive Feelings, Part I (Hook & Prayer)* Tetrix – Every House Has A Light On (Self-Released)* GUSH – Gutter Queer (Self-Released)+ CIAO – Gemini Month (Mood Hut)+ Slam Dunk – In Hell (Self-Released)+ Wise Child – Idle Hands (Self-Released)+ Living Hour – Softer Face (Kanine)* Dri Hiev – Dri Hiev (Self-Released)*

+ Denotes Local

* Denotes Canadian