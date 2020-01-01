Beyond the Jargon 2020 Airs Jan 6th!

Tune in to a new season of Beyond the Jargon here on CFUV! Groundbreaking, exciting work here at UVIC, but a non-academic audience’s understanding of that research can be hampered by clear communication. Join our host, Taiwo, as he brings these incredible stories to the airwaves.

In episode 1, we meet Tanya Manning-Lewis, 3rd year PHD student in the department of curriculum and instruction with a focus on language and literacy. Taiwo and Tanya discuss the use of Jamaican patois in regards to gender, literacy, and race.

Tune in to Beyond the Jargon on Mondays, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on CFUV Presents!