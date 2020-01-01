Tune in to Beyond the Jargon, Monday the 13th!

Next week we join Tara Brosschot, who traveled all the way from the Netherlands to study biology here at UVIC. In this episode, she discusses her research on parasitic worms (or helminths) and how they affect your susceptibility to infection as well as how our body works. What inspired her interest in studying something so scary but so fascinating? Listen to find out!

Tune in to Beyond the Jargon on Mondays, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on CFUV Presents!