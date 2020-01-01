Jim of Blues In The Morning’s Top Albums 2019

Blues In The Morning host Jim sat down to compile his top ten(ish) albums for 2019. These are in no specific order and there may be more than 10… it hardly seems worth putting artificial limits on great music, right? There was so much great music in 2019. – Jim

Guy Belanger – Eldorado (BROS)*

< https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guy_B%C3%A9langer >

Various Artists – Ann Arbour Blues Festival 1969, Vol 1 & 2 (Third Man)

I did it on vinyl, you should too. Thanks Jack White

< https://thirdmanrecords.com/news/introducing-ann-arbor-blues-festival-1969/ >

Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Kingfish (Alligator)

Terry Robb – Confessin’ My Dues

Terry Robb at CFUV… Thanks for the visit.

Sunday Wilde* – And The 1 Eyed Jacks

Tiffany Pollack / Eric Johanson – Blues In My Blood

https://www.elmoremagazine.com/2019/02/reviews/albums/tiffany-pollack-eric-johanson

Blue Moon Marquee* – Bare Knuckles & Brass

Adia Victoria – Silences (Canvasback)

Billy Branch & The Sons Of The Blues – Roots & Branches: The Songs Of Little Walter (Alligator)

North Mississippi All-Stars – Up And Rolling

Meg Williams – Take Me As I Am: The Muscle Shoals Sessions

Finally, while not a record the blues experience of the year for me was Friday at the Summer Time Blues Festival in Nanaimo BC. A stunning, all women line up. Thanks folks it was a great memory, start to finish