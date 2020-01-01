Skip to content

Jim of Blues In The Morning’s Top Albums 2019

Blues In The Morning host Jim sat down to compile his top ten(ish) albums for 2019. These are in no specific order and there may be more than 10… it hardly seems worth putting artificial limits on great music, right? There was so much great music in 2019. – Jim

  • Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Kingfish (Alligator)

  • Terry Robb Confessin’ My Dues
Terry Robb at CFUV… Thanks for the visit.
  • Sunday Wilde* And The 1 Eyed Jacks
http://torontobluessociety.com/june-2019-sunday-wilde-the-1-eyed-jacks/
  • Blue Moon Marquee* – Bare Knuckles & Brass
  • Adia Victoria – Silences (Canvasback)
  • Billy Branch & The Sons Of The Blues – Roots & Branches: The Songs Of Little Walter (Alligator)
  • North Mississippi All-Stars – Up And Rolling
  • Meg Williams – Take Me As I Am: The Muscle Shoals Sessions

Finally, while not a record the blues experience of the year for me was Friday at the Summer Time Blues Festival in Nanaimo BC. A stunning, all women line up. Thanks folks it was a great memory, start to finish

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions