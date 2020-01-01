Tune in to Beyond the Jargon, Monday the 27th!

Tune in to a new season of Beyond the Jargon here on CFUV! Groundbreaking, exciting work here at UVIC, but a non-academic audience’s understanding of that research can be hampered by clear communication. Join our host, Taiwo Afolabi, as he brings these incredible stories to the airwaves.

In episode 3, we meet Elaine Laberge, a PHD student in Sociology and they study how poverty shapes student’s experiences. Taiwo and Elaine discuss the lived experiences of inter-generational and inter-sectional poverty and how to support students coming from this background.