CFUV’s Women’s Radio Collective

CFUV’s Women’s Radio Collective (WRC) mandate is currently under review and available here.

Any feedback on the mandate from volunteers or members of the community is welcome and should be sent to the attention of our board chair Phoenix Bain.

The WRC currently produce a community affairs program called Gender Trouble and a music show called Big Broadcast.

Learn more about our history here.

Interested in getting involved? Volunteering is open to self-identified women and non-binary or gender-fluid people. Students and community members are welcome to be part of the collective.

Get in touch at volunteer@cfuv.ca for more information.