Host: Johnnie Regalado
Description: Join CFUV’s Station Manager as he brings you the newest bangers and mash ups from around the globe.
Listen to a STREAM of last week's show:
Schedule
- Tuesday - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Hey I heard this great pirate themed hip hop song while listening to your station one day, and can’t figure out what it’s called or who the artist is…. Do you know??
The Canadian group Primal Winds has a pirate themed hip hop album called Give No Quarter
https://primalwinds.bandcamp.com/album/give-no-quarter