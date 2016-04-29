Basement Closet Sessions

Description: Every Friday afternoon CFUV brings presents a live performance as part of our own going Basement Closet Sessions. Tune in for live music of any genre, with an emphasis on local artists.

Schedule

  • Friday - 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

  1. Daniel Cook says: April 29, 2016

    Hello,

    My band and I, Daniel Cook & The Radiators, would love to come and play @ CFUV.

    Cheers,

    Daniel

  2. Brynne says: March 4, 2017

    I heard something at 4ish on Friday that was very pleasing to my ears.very slow sludgy/doomy indie rock. Help me?!

    • programdirector says: March 6, 2017

      Hi Brynne,

      What you were hearing is a live performance by Psychic Pollution. They are a local Victoria artist.

      Thanks for listening,
      Katie

