Description: Every Friday afternoon CFUV brings presents a live performance as part of our own going Basement Closet Sessions. Tune in for live music of any genre, with an emphasis on local artists.
Schedule
- Friday - 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm
Hello,
My band and I, Daniel Cook & The Radiators, would love to come and play @ CFUV.
Cheers,
Daniel
I heard something at 4ish on Friday that was very pleasing to my ears.very slow sludgy/doomy indie rock. Help me?!
Hi Brynne,
What you were hearing is a live performance by Psychic Pollution. They are a local Victoria artist.
Thanks for listening,
Katie