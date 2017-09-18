Hosts: Luke, Sebastian, & Andrea

Description: With a combined Radio experience of over 15 years the Can Queer executive team bring together the top LGBT community talk radio show in Canada!

Also an online radio show that is both engaging, entertaining and also plugged into GLBT issues and politics across the country.

The CanQueer takes content from many people, with a team of contributors numbering over a dozen. We are subject to an editorial team, and we strive to maintain the highest of standards.

To listen to past episodes check out their website at http://canqueer.news/