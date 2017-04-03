Host: Lindsey
Description: Junkyard indie, harmonica folk, and eclectoblues all find a home on Converted Cannery, a one hour weekly program that strives to profile Americana’s rising stars and most creative iterations. This program aims to be your one-stop for all things eclectic, banjo, stomp, and roots. Put down the mainstream and pick up a fiddle with Converted Cannery.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Tuesday - 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Hi Lindsay,
Les Stroud (Aka ‘Survivorman’) is a world-renowned harmonica player and he’s doing a concert in Victoria on Tuesday night. I’m helping him organize some media interviews, and being a UVic grad student, I think it would be great if we could get some coverage of his music on campus. Do you do interviews for your show, and would you have a time slot on Tuesday this week to chat with Les about his move from TV filming back to his original love of being a musician? He’s played with Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd and other major bands over the years, and his current music tour has a focus on human connections to Nature. Cheers,
fiona