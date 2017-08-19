Host: DJ Wyze One & DJ Tanner
Description: One hour hip hop program produced at CJSW 90.9 FM in Calgary, AB.
Website: http://www.dirtyneedles.ca/
Schedule
- Saturday - 12:00 am - 1:00 am
Host: DJ Wyze One & DJ Tanner
Description: One hour hip hop program produced at CJSW 90.9 FM in Calgary, AB.
Website: http://www.dirtyneedles.ca/
Tell us what do you think.
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Hey, I heard this sweet pirate themed hip hop song one day while listening to your station and can’t figure out who it’s by. Can you help me out, please??