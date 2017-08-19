Dirty Needles

Host: DJ Wyze One & DJ Tanner

Description: One hour hip hop program produced at CJSW 90.9 FM in Calgary, AB.

Website: http://www.dirtyneedles.ca/

Schedule

  • Saturday - 12:00 am - 1:00 am

  1. Samantha says: August 19, 2017

    Hey, I heard this sweet pirate themed hip hop song one day while listening to your station and can’t figure out who it’s by. Can you help me out, please??

