  1. Adam says: November 4, 2015

    Would it be possible to change the name of my show? It is supposed to be “fables for your microscope” not “fables for your microphone”.

    xoxo Adam.

    • cfuvweb says: November 4, 2015

      Done!

      Noel
      CFUV Website Designer & Database Manager

  2. Horis says: November 8, 2015

    i deeply deeply love this show. i wish it was on CBC

  3. Octavious Salve says: March 22, 2016

    my jowls are jiggling with the tantric oatmeal of a young Jason Schartzman

  4. Lavet Bargoerd says: May 18, 2016

    Thee sound that is this show =

  5. j broccoli jams says: December 20, 2016

    i think a new objectively observable fun portal opened when you guys found a rhyme for orange. once those things open you can’t close em. it’s impossible or at least scientists haven’t found a way yet.

