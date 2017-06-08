Front 2 Back

Host: CFUV’s Program & Music Director (Katie & Troy)

Description: Every week based on the Spins top 10 album of the week charts – Katie & Troy feature the album of the week from front to back.

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

Schedule

  • Thursday - 6:00 am - 8:00 am

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Todd Harmer says: June 8, 2017

    Hello, I’m listening this Thursday morning on June 8th and I’m wondering what album you are playing? It’s has a female vocal, indie popish… Thanks for playing it, it was a nice start to the morning. Take care, Todd

    Reply
    • programdirector says: June 12, 2017

      Hi Todd,
      Thanks for listening, Troy and I played – Land of Talk – Life after Youth from Front 2 Back this week! We were both really excited about that album! – Katie

      Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.