Garage Grooves

Hosts: Brian & Alex

Description: Garage Grooves has been on CFUV since 1989.  Alex started to co-host the show in 1992 and Brian joined in 1998.  The content of the show is mid-sixties Garage music.  Which can be described by bands that tried to encapsulate the sounds of The Beatles and Rolling Stones.  Many of these bands had only one single and only has exposure in there town or city.  We also play the sounds of Surf & Hot Rod music, mid-sixties Psychedelic, British Freakbeat, Mod, Folk Rock Bubble gum and the current bands that emulate the sounds from this era.   We play original radio ads from the mid-sixties and incorporate our own “Fake ads” into the show.

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

Schedule

  • Friday - 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • Monday - 12:00 am - 2:00 am

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. the Coreman says: September 5, 2015

    A totally groovy show, man.

    Reply
  2. Isaiah says: December 15, 2015

    What’s the name of the song that said “wait wait sorry sorry” a bunch of times?

    Reply
  3. D'Arcey Dennis says: April 28, 2016

    So much fun, thanks. I find myself sitting around with a pen so I can find this stuff later. Sweat candy

    Reply
  4. HH says: August 1, 2016

    You said: 33 and a half (in reference to the RPM of an LP.) It’s actually 33 and a third RPM.

    Reply
  5. ed nadorozny says: August 5, 2016

    fab show !!

    Reply
  6. ed nadorozny says: August 5, 2016

    your sratchy shadracks 45 sounds just like my scratchy copy.

    Reply
  7. ed n says: August 20, 2016

    thanks for the plug
    mr ed

    Reply
  8. ed nadorozny says: August 29, 2016

    i see you played the seeds. the two 45′s on mgm are cool. as are some of the yahowa 13 cuts with sky singing. actually the yahowa records are decent too

    Reply
  9. Ben says: September 2, 2016

    Great music! it would be fabulous if you guys could upload a playlist of the songs you play, or send it to an email-list of interested people who sign up. I would be in.

    Reply
  10. ed says: September 10, 2016

    fabulous french penny lane

    Reply
  11. ed says: December 31, 2016

    scarlett ribbon is the quiet jungle

    Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.