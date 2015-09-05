Hosts: Brian & Alex
Description: Garage Grooves has been on CFUV since 1989. Alex started to co-host the show in 1992 and Brian joined in 1998. The content of the show is mid-sixties Garage music. Which can be described by bands that tried to encapsulate the sounds of The Beatles and Rolling Stones. Many of these bands had only one single and only has exposure in there town or city. We also play the sounds of Surf & Hot Rod music, mid-sixties Psychedelic, British Freakbeat, Mod, Folk Rock Bubble gum and the current bands that emulate the sounds from this era. We play original radio ads from the mid-sixties and incorporate our own “Fake ads” into the show.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Friday - 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Monday - 12:00 am - 2:00 am
A totally groovy show, man.
What’s the name of the song that said “wait wait sorry sorry” a bunch of times?
So much fun, thanks. I find myself sitting around with a pen so I can find this stuff later. Sweat candy
You said: 33 and a half (in reference to the RPM of an LP.) It’s actually 33 and a third RPM.
fab show !!
your sratchy shadracks 45 sounds just like my scratchy copy.
thanks for the plug
mr ed
i see you played the seeds. the two 45′s on mgm are cool. as are some of the yahowa 13 cuts with sky singing. actually the yahowa records are decent too
Great music! it would be fabulous if you guys could upload a playlist of the songs you play, or send it to an email-list of interested people who sign up. I would be in.
fabulous french penny lane
scarlett ribbon is the quiet jungle