Host: Brian Woolcock
Description: 20th Century classical music.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Wednesday - 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
- Wednesday - 2:00 am - 4:00 am
Host: Brian Woolcock
Description: 20th Century classical music.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Tell us what do you think.
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
really enjoyed the show last night and the flow you put together. can you tell me the playlist?
I was listening to some beautiful opera around 9:30 pm last night (March 23) while driving home. I was out of listening range before it ended. Can you please share the playlist?
Thank you.
Hello Brian. Especially nice show on the tenth. The selections all were deeply classical, while at the same time, they all had a shine to them that gave an immediate appeal. Thanks so much for your attention to Elliot Carter…….. Your show may be unique in Canada…there may be something in the east… Quebec? that comes close to what you do; one thing’s for sure; it doesn’t come from CBC. I hope you realize how important what you are doing is. I admire your week in week out commitment so much. Good health and blessings… PGH