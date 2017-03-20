Listen Local!

Host: Clayton

Description: This program is the 100 mile diet of music that aims to highlight and amplify the music coming out of Victoria & Vancouver Island – the traditional unceded territories of the Coast Salish People, specifically the Songhees & WSANEC Nations.

If you are a local musician and want to submit your music please contact the Music Director at music@cfuv.ca. Also, don’t forget to support local music by Listening Local!

Schedule

  • Monday - 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm
  • Sunday - 11:00 pm - 12:00 am

  1. robin funk says: March 20, 2017

    Just wondering which artist you were playing Monday (today) around 150pm ish? She was so beautiful. Thanks!

