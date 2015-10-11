Masala Mix

Host: Nirad Chaudhari and Sudhakar Ganti

Description: Masala Mix is an attempt to introduce different genres of music from the Indian sub continent to it’s listeners. On any Sunday you can tune in to hear the best of Indian classical instrumental, vocal and foot tapping Bollywood music. Ranging from the greats like Pt. Ravishankar, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pandit Jasraj to A R Rahman. Masala Mix also plays Canadian talent who have made a mark on the local South-Asian music scene.

Schedule

  • Sunday - 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
  • Saturday - 3:00 am - 4:00 am

  1. Bergy says: October 11, 2015

    Hi there, I just listened to an amazing song playing shortly after 9pm on Sunday Oct 11th, can you please send me the name of the song? It was a female vocalist and a fairly long song and I loved it!:-) Thank you and have a great night!

  2. Lyrica says: January 1, 2017

    Could you tell me what the name of the song & artist for the track you were playing at 8:10pm January 1st? It was a beautiful dulcimer-heavy piece (before the vocal duet featuring violins; not the dulcimer-only track you played after), & I heard you announce that it’d been by “Brothers so & so”, but I didn’t quite catch the name. Thanks, & Happy New Year!

