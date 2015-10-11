Host: Nirad Chaudhari and Sudhakar Ganti
Description: Masala Mix is an attempt to introduce different genres of music from the Indian sub continent to it’s listeners. On any Sunday you can tune in to hear the best of Indian classical instrumental, vocal and foot tapping Bollywood music. Ranging from the greats like Pt. Ravishankar, Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pandit Jasraj to A R Rahman. Masala Mix also plays Canadian talent who have made a mark on the local South-Asian music scene.
Schedule
- Sunday - 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
- Saturday - 3:00 am - 4:00 am
Hi there, I just listened to an amazing song playing shortly after 9pm on Sunday Oct 11th, can you please send me the name of the song? It was a female vocalist and a fairly long song and I loved it!:-) Thank you and have a great night!
Hello Bergy! One of the hosts of Masala Mix says the track is by a South Indian Classical musician “Aruna Sairam” (http://www.arunasairam.org/). He played the last two tracks 7 and 8 (usually they are combined to one and played together) from this album: http://www.amazon.com/Madhurasmriti-Aruna-Sairam/dp/B00013WVIU
Could you tell me what the name of the song & artist for the track you were playing at 8:10pm January 1st? It was a beautiful dulcimer-heavy piece (before the vocal duet featuring violins; not the dulcimer-only track you played after), & I heard you announce that it’d been by “Brothers so & so”, but I didn’t quite catch the name. Thanks, & Happy New Year!