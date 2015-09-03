Mikepedia

Host: Mike G

Description: Mikepedia is multi-genred journey through the alphabet. Join Mike G as they highlight random samples, classic albums, forgotten gems, & future hits with a weekly alphabetic theme.

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

Schedule

  • Thursday - 9:00 pm - 10:30 pm
  • Saturday - 12:00 am - 1:30 am

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Genevieve says: September 3, 2015

    Mikapedia is by far my favorite cfuv radio show. Such a vast range of music! Keep the beats coming!

    Reply
  2. Kao says: September 3, 2015

    I love streaming the mikapedia show at work Friday mornings. Makes my day extra awesome. Thanks!

    Reply
  3. Rohan says: January 19, 2016

    Hey Mike, a recommendation. Could you post a tracklist in basic text format after your show? It would be great to find those songs on Spotify or buy the album. I think CFUV as a whole should do this.
    Great show.

    Reply
    • stationmanager says: January 20, 2016

      Hi Rohan

      A function like that is in the works for the future, thanks!

      Reply
  4. Donald Trump says: July 14, 2016

    Hey, could you tell me who sang that hippity-hoppity song about me? I’m gonna SUE their black ass!
    Remember, vote The Donald!

    Reply
  5. Christine says: September 22, 2016

    What song did you play at 9:57 ish?? It was awesome I need the name

    Reply
  6. Jared says: December 10, 2016

    Awesome show as always, listening on a long bus ride in colombia

    Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.