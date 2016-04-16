Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. B says: April 16, 2016

    love this program too much.

    Reply
    • Beans says: April 23, 2016

      Thank you, that means the world!

      Reply
  2. Doug Thornton says: August 4, 2016

    Awesome show, keep it coming Beans!

    Reply
  3. Doug Thornton says: August 5, 2016

    Great show…

    Reply
    • Beans says: August 6, 2016

      Why thank you ever so dearly, Doug!

      Reply
  4. bobbalou says: September 25, 2016

    BEANS, you catch my vibe every week ! Thank you for this outstanding show !

    Reply
    • Beans says: October 3, 2016

      Glad to hear it bobbalou :)

      Reply
  5. Carson Redden says: April 28, 2017

    best bean on the radio

    Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.