Host: Melissa & Ross

Description: Myoozikal Unity is a mix of unique genres and styles featuring elements of Jazz, RnB, pop, Latin, African, Hip Hop, Rock, and EDM. The goal of this program is to focus on local and international artists who are pushing musical genres by fusing them together. Focusing on artists and music that pushes the boundaries of societal norms.

