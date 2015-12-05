Northern Circle

Host: DJ Arktic

Description: Join DJ Arktic on the Northern Circle to explore the deeper side of dance music from the West coast and beyond. Focusing on a different style each week, we’ll hear the sounds of house, techno, dubstep and the ambiguous spaces in between. Featuring a weekly DJ mix and guest performances

Schedule

  • Saturday - 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
  • Friday - 2:30 am - 4:00 am

  1. Philip says: December 5, 2015

    I was listening in my car between 3:05 and 3:25 this afternoon and it was SO entrancing. Best stuff I’ve heard on the radio since I moved to Victoria. I want a playlist, please! Or tell me what direction to look in to find more of what you were playing. I’m too busy these days to search out new music–please help.

  2. Sue says: December 28, 2015

    Very Cool sitting here in Scotland Ontario Listening to my friend Yogi …. :-) Great Show

  3. Mike says: January 24, 2016

    Definitely one of my favorite campus community radio shows. Love the balance of Canadian content and live vinyl mixes :)

  4. Brian says: March 26, 2016

    Perfect for cruising in my car today. Nice selections.

  5. Seánson says: February 4, 2017

    Feb 4 is amazing! Every track is spot on. Thank You!!!

