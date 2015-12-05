Host: DJ Arktic
Description: Join DJ Arktic on the Northern Circle to explore the deeper side of dance music from the West coast and beyond. Focusing on a different style each week, we’ll hear the sounds of house, techno, dubstep and the ambiguous spaces in between. Featuring a weekly DJ mix and guest performances
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Saturday - 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm
- Friday - 2:30 am - 4:00 am
I was listening in my car between 3:05 and 3:25 this afternoon and it was SO entrancing. Best stuff I’ve heard on the radio since I moved to Victoria. I want a playlist, please! Or tell me what direction to look in to find more of what you were playing. I’m too busy these days to search out new music–please help.
Glad you were digging it! Here is the recording of the mix from that show =)
https://www.mixcloud.com/ArkticMusic/northern-circle-cfuv-dec-15-2015-dubstep-mix/
I’ll try and put together the track list for it later today
Very Cool sitting here in Scotland Ontario Listening to my friend Yogi …. Great Show
Definitely one of my favorite campus community radio shows. Love the balance of Canadian content and live vinyl mixes
Perfect for cruising in my car today. Nice selections.
Thanks for listening!
Feb 4 is amazing! Every track is spot on. Thank You!!!