Host: Jackson
Description: An eclectic show featuring some rock, pop, R&B and hip hop. Sure to get you grooving.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Tuesday - 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Hey man i’m loving your show tonight (Nov, 17) and wondering if you could send me the playlist of tonight, I was driving and digging it and would love some of that music! Little Black America is my new jam! – Stef
Hey Stef,
So glad you were groovin’ to the music! You can go to my website overgrowth.ca to find tracklists for every show as well you can go back and listen to other shows (under the listen tab). There is more goodies on the site so definitely go check it out!
Keep Movin and Groovin!
- Jackson
Listening online all the way up in Kelowna and grooving away. Killer tracks you play. No dignity, no doubt.
Hey, would love to see the track listing from tonights show. I was listening early on in the show and heard some amazing stuff. Thanks a lot.
Amazing show right now, Jan. 24 2017. Please post tracklist!! ♡