Hosts: Paulo Garrido and Marinaldo Batista

Description: Portugueses Postcards is the only Portuguese radio Program on Vancouver Island. We have served the community since 1995. With your hosts Paulo Garrido and Marinaldo Batista there’s music, interviews and news from the Portuguese world and community. We got together with another Portuguese show in Vancouver: Portugal no Coracao (Alvaro Mendes) and we form Radiobc that means Radio British Columbia Portuguese Media CFUV 101.9 fm The only Portuguese Source in British Columbia … please check our site below.

Website: http://www.radiobc.ca

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: