Scratch the Surface

Host: Paul Razzell

Description: Scratch the Surface discovers new alternative music, some little-known gems from bands worth rediscovering, and plenty of surprises along the way. To stay up to date on all the music featured on the program like the facebook page  https://www.facebook.com/scratchthesurfaceCFUV/

scratchthesurface

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

Schedule

  • Wednesday - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Monday - 2:00 am - 3:00 am

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

  1. Paul Razzell says: October 19, 2016

    Scratch the Surface playlist from Wednesday, October 19, 2016

    LCD Soundsystem: “Someone Great” from Sound of Silver
    Broadcast: “Come on Let’s Go” from Noise Made by People
    Heaven for Real: “No One Knows Her” from Kill Your Memory
    James Blake: “Retrograde” from Overgrown
    Låpsley: “Blue Monday” from Monday
    BadBadNotGood: “Time Moves Slow” from IV
    Haley Bonar: “I Can Change” from Impossible Dream
    David Beckingham: “Montreal” from Just When the Light
    John K. Samson: “Postdoc Blues” from Winter Wheat
    Jock’s Tears: “Biggy Pop” from Sassy Attitude
    Andy Shauf: “Jenny Come Home” from Jenny Come Home
    Daniel Lanois and Rocco De Lucca: “Suspended” from The End of Language
    Kate Tempest” Don’t Fall in” from Let Them Eat Cake
    Blind Boys of Alabama” Way Down in the Hole” from Spirit of the Century
    Angel Olsen: “Shut Up, Kiss Me” from My Woman
    Closing music: VCMG: “Bendy Bass” from SSSS

    Reply
  2. Lisa Law says: October 20, 2016

    Wonderful! Encore!

    Reply
  3. D Williams says: October 20, 2016

    Great song choices Paul, I’m looking forward to your upcoming broadcasts.

    Reply
  4. Robert McCamant says: October 21, 2016

    Glad to hear you’re keeping out of trouble.

    Reply
  5. programdirector says: October 27, 2016

    Playlist from Scratch the Surface on October 26, 2016

    Opening theme: LCD Soundsystem: “Someone Great” from Sound of Silver
    Lucy Dacus: “I Don’t Want to Be Funny Anymore” from No Burden
    Mynabirds: “Body of Work” from Generals
    Patrick Watson: “Into Giants” from Adventures in Our Own Backyard
    Junius Meyvant: “Color Decay” from Floating Harmonies
    Bon Iver: “29 #Strafford Apts” from 22, A Million
    Matt Holubowski: “The Warden and the Highwayman” from Solitudes
    Syd Arthur: “Apricity” from Apricity
    Cavern of Anti-Matter: “Melody in High Feedback Tones” from Void Beats/invocation trex
    Leonard Cohen: “You Want it Darker” from You Want It Darker
    Ian McCullough: “Hey That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” from I’m Your Fan
    Anna B. Savage: “1” from an EP called EP
    Tanya Tagaq: “Sivulinivut” from Retribution
    Closing theme: VCMG: “Bendy Bass” from SSSS

    Reply
  6. Dave Wilson says: November 2, 2016

    Top quality show! Great theme idea in examining the extent at which retro inspiration can border on- or become pastiche!
    Thanks for the exciting musical enlightenment. Looking forward to many more great programs!

    Reply
  7. Lauren S says: November 9, 2016

    Wicked. Love the selection – definitely going to buy some of these and check out the artists more! Fabulous. I’m hooked.

    Reply
  8. Jim says: December 5, 2016

    What a great new show… thanks Paul.

    Reply
  9. Bryce Knudtson says: December 8, 2016

    Hey, you played a song by an artist yesterday (December 7) and said he was as popular as David bowie, but unknown in North America. It was an amazing song, but I forget the name of the artist! Who was this?

    Reply
    • Paul Razzell says: December 8, 2016

      Hi Bryce,

      Many thanks for your note. The artist you’re referring to is Paul Weller. He was the creative force behind the Jam (1977-1982) and the Style Council (1983 – 1989). He’s done loads of solo work since then, though I am fondest of the Jam and Style Council recordings. He has been very popular and influential in the UK. The “The Daily Telegraph” has said of Paul Weller: ‘Apart from David Bowie, it’s hard to think of any British solo artist who’s had as varied, long-lasting and determinedly forward-looking a career.’”

      The track you heard on Scratch the Surface yesterday evening was an acoustic cover of Gordon Lightfoot’s “Early Morning Rain.”

      If you have any more questions or feedback on the show, I’d love to hear them. Best thing to do is connect via the Scratch the Surface on CFUV Facebook page.

      https://www.facebook.com/scratchthesurfaceCFUV/

      Thanks for tuning in!

      All the best,

      paul

      Reply
    • Paul Razzell says: December 13, 2016

      Hi again, Bryce. You’re comment about musician Paul Weller on the Scratch the Surface page has inspired me to focus on Paul Weller — for your express benefit — on Wednesday, December 14 at 5:00 p.m. Tons of great tracks from this seminal English artist for you. Hope you can tune in!

      Reply

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.