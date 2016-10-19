Host: Paul Razzell
Description: Scratch the Surface discovers new alternative music, some little-known gems from bands worth rediscovering, and plenty of surprises along the way. To stay up to date on all the music featured on the program like the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/scratchthesurfaceCFUV/
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Wednesday - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Monday - 2:00 am - 3:00 am
Scratch the Surface playlist from Wednesday, October 19, 2016
LCD Soundsystem: “Someone Great” from Sound of Silver
Broadcast: “Come on Let’s Go” from Noise Made by People
Heaven for Real: “No One Knows Her” from Kill Your Memory
James Blake: “Retrograde” from Overgrown
Låpsley: “Blue Monday” from Monday
BadBadNotGood: “Time Moves Slow” from IV
Haley Bonar: “I Can Change” from Impossible Dream
David Beckingham: “Montreal” from Just When the Light
John K. Samson: “Postdoc Blues” from Winter Wheat
Jock’s Tears: “Biggy Pop” from Sassy Attitude
Andy Shauf: “Jenny Come Home” from Jenny Come Home
Daniel Lanois and Rocco De Lucca: “Suspended” from The End of Language
Kate Tempest” Don’t Fall in” from Let Them Eat Cake
Blind Boys of Alabama” Way Down in the Hole” from Spirit of the Century
Angel Olsen: “Shut Up, Kiss Me” from My Woman
Closing music: VCMG: “Bendy Bass” from SSSS
Wonderful! Encore!
Great song choices Paul, I’m looking forward to your upcoming broadcasts.
Glad to hear you’re keeping out of trouble.
Playlist from Scratch the Surface on October 26, 2016
Opening theme: LCD Soundsystem: “Someone Great” from Sound of Silver
Lucy Dacus: “I Don’t Want to Be Funny Anymore” from No Burden
Mynabirds: “Body of Work” from Generals
Patrick Watson: “Into Giants” from Adventures in Our Own Backyard
Junius Meyvant: “Color Decay” from Floating Harmonies
Bon Iver: “29 #Strafford Apts” from 22, A Million
Matt Holubowski: “The Warden and the Highwayman” from Solitudes
Syd Arthur: “Apricity” from Apricity
Cavern of Anti-Matter: “Melody in High Feedback Tones” from Void Beats/invocation trex
Leonard Cohen: “You Want it Darker” from You Want It Darker
Ian McCullough: “Hey That’s No Way to Say Goodbye” from I’m Your Fan
Anna B. Savage: “1” from an EP called EP
Tanya Tagaq: “Sivulinivut” from Retribution
Closing theme: VCMG: “Bendy Bass” from SSSS
Top quality show! Great theme idea in examining the extent at which retro inspiration can border on- or become pastiche!
Thanks for the exciting musical enlightenment. Looking forward to many more great programs!
Wicked. Love the selection – definitely going to buy some of these and check out the artists more! Fabulous. I’m hooked.
What a great new show… thanks Paul.
Hey, you played a song by an artist yesterday (December 7) and said he was as popular as David bowie, but unknown in North America. It was an amazing song, but I forget the name of the artist! Who was this?
Hi Bryce,
Many thanks for your note. The artist you’re referring to is Paul Weller. He was the creative force behind the Jam (1977-1982) and the Style Council (1983 – 1989). He’s done loads of solo work since then, though I am fondest of the Jam and Style Council recordings. He has been very popular and influential in the UK. The “The Daily Telegraph” has said of Paul Weller: ‘Apart from David Bowie, it’s hard to think of any British solo artist who’s had as varied, long-lasting and determinedly forward-looking a career.’”
The track you heard on Scratch the Surface yesterday evening was an acoustic cover of Gordon Lightfoot’s “Early Morning Rain.”
If you have any more questions or feedback on the show, I’d love to hear them. Best thing to do is connect via the Scratch the Surface on CFUV Facebook page.
https://www.facebook.com/scratchthesurfaceCFUV/
Thanks for tuning in!
All the best,
paul
Hi again, Bryce. You’re comment about musician Paul Weller on the Scratch the Surface page has inspired me to focus on Paul Weller — for your express benefit — on Wednesday, December 14 at 5:00 p.m. Tons of great tracks from this seminal English artist for you. Hope you can tune in!