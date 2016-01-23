Host: Pirkko Kiansten

Description: The Finnish show “Soitellaan” (meaning “Let’s play music” or also “Let’s keep in touch!” ) offers a great variety of music from classical to occasional Finnish rock, as well as radio plays, poetry, interviews and presentations pertaining to Finnish life and culture.

Website: http://pirkko.uralica.com/

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: