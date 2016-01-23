Soitellaan

Host: Pirkko Kiansten

Description: The Finnish show “Soitellaan” (meaning “Let’s play music” or also “Let’s keep in touch!” ) offers a great variety of music from classical to occasional Finnish rock, as well as radio plays, poetry, interviews and presentations pertaining to Finnish life and culture.

Website: http://pirkko.uralica.com/

Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:

 

Schedule

  • Saturday - 9:30 am - 11:00 am

Comments

  1. paul peele says: January 23, 2016

    what was the name of the beautiful violin solo you played at 9;20 today??????

    • David says: February 2, 2016

      I think at that particular time of the show it would have been Massenet’s Meditation from Thais played by Anne-Sophie Mutter….It IS beautiful and so easy on the ears. Glad you enjoyed it…. David Bird

  2. Merrie Klazek says: January 7, 2017

    where can I find a list of the selections that were played today, January 8, 2017 between 9:35 and 10:00. I would like to learn some of these pieces.

