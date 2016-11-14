Stereo Sanctity

Host: Siobhan

Description: “Stereo Sanctity” is a track off of the Sonic Youth album Sister. This music program strives to expose Victoria and beyond to this country’s thriving music scene, specifically directed at the thriving art rock and post punk movement.

Schedule

  • Monday - 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Wednesday - 5:00 am - 6:00 am

  1. Mike says: November 14, 2016

    Super show! A nice mix of new artists, most of which I’d never heard. Nice host with a nice vibe. Fun to hear someone so be such a passionate advocate for the local scene.

    Reply
  2. Jack says: December 19, 2016

    My fav CFUV stream and host, keep it up Siobahn !!!

    Reply

