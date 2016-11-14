Host: Siobhan
Description: “Stereo Sanctity” is a track off of the Sonic Youth album Sister. This music program strives to expose Victoria and beyond to this country’s thriving music scene, specifically directed at the thriving art rock and post punk movement.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Monday - 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
- Wednesday - 5:00 am - 6:00 am
Super show! A nice mix of new artists, most of which I’d never heard. Nice host with a nice vibe. Fun to hear someone so be such a passionate advocate for the local scene.
My fav CFUV stream and host, keep it up Siobahn !!!