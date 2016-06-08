Host: DJ Lil P
Description: An eclectic mix of electronic, dance and rock music.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Tuesday - 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
- Friday - 12:00 am - 1:00 am
How about more Keith Barr?
Okay so I know this late night stream was a re broadcast from Valentine’s Day but Clayton, you are so freaking precious, great job! Loved the enrichment content and themed show.