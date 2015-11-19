The Border Host: Carson Description: Country, roots and blues. Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/ShowRecordings/sun/Rebroadcasts_18-00.mp3 Schedule Sunday - 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Hi Carson, I am a slide guitar player and singer/songwriter from Victoria. I recently sent my EP to CFUV and thought I’d reach out to let you know. It’s a mix of solo acoustic blues and roots with some pedal steel on a country-twinged track “Lies of Loneliness”–I hope you have a moment to give the songs a listen and play one on your show if you enjoy it. You can also check out audio/video on my website (below). Thanks!
Sue
Hi Sue,
Thanks for directing my attention to your album! This is the first time I’ve had someone comment on the website, so I’ll have to wait until next Sunday’s show to play anything from it, but I’ll certainly give it a listen when I’m at the station. I appreciate the new music, and I hope you enjoy next week’s show!
- Carson
Tuned in on my drive to the Fulford ferry on Sunday the 10th. Great show, especially the second half. Looking forward to next week.
Hey Carson…. Love that Oregon group!! Sorry I missed the name… Something “Mae”?? Anyways…. A really cool bluesy/folk/indie sound. Very easy on the ears! Thanks for sharing. Ok… Just for kicks… What’s their full band name again???? Lovin all the Johnny Cash and Tim Huss! Keep up the great work’!!! Your show is the kickoff to my week…. Thanks!!
Hey Tracy, glad you enjoyed the show! The artist’s name is Mariya May, and you can find her music here:
https://mariyamaymusic.bandcamp.com/releases
Thanks again for listening!
Hey Carson….. lovin the Guy Clark tribute! Better late than never, right!? It’s so great to listen to music on the airwaves that you can actually understand the words to and sing along . I love Guy’s music for the awesome pickin and the words. Something to sing while I’m riding:) however not near as pleasant as Guy or John or Townes…. Feel sorry for my horse !! Lol Could you fit some Robert Earl Kean Or JJ Walker in sometime?? Thanks for remembering Guy. I’m looking forward to seeing his documentary. Is it out yet?? Take care and all the best for the semester!!! TK
Great show! Guy clark was an amazing musician
