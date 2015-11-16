Host: Phoenix
Description: A countdown of records from CFUV’s weekly charts, including the Top 10 played albums and selections from our genre charts.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Monday - 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Hello, on your show tonight (Nov 16) you played a gorgeous track, sounded Islamic….can I have the name of the artist and song please?! I missed hearing you say it on the show! Thank you!
Hey Lotus,
The artist was Jerusalem in My Heart
http://jerusaleminmyheart.com/
Thank you!
Can you please list the songs played on your countdown yesterday? I really enjoyed them but cannot recall any of the names.
Thanks!
Nevermind! Found the charts page.
Thanks!
love the show. today i tuned in around 3:45 and track was dark and catchy. Think you may have said it was woodworm? didn’t get name of track or album. keep it up!