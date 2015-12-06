The Wherehouse

Host: DJ Wreckordz

Description: A mix of old school classics from the house and jungle/drum and bass style of electronic music as well as  lots of Canadian producers, current and old and also new releases from great producers of the EDM style.

Schedule

  • Friday - 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
  • Wednesday - 12:00 am - 2:00 am

  1. Judy Woo says: December 6, 2015

    Fantastic edm and a tasteful wide variety of old classics for those who really love this genre. I am grateful for this show and DJ Wreckordz rawks. I have seen him at shows and even got me to dance (I don’t dance to any D.J). Thank you The Wherehouse!

    • DJ Wreckordz says: February 12, 2016

      Thank you so much for the kind words, you are amazing, thanks for listening !!

  2. Erik Nortman says: August 27, 2016

    Great set… thanks for the big-ups…Photon out!

    • DJ Wreckordz says: October 15, 2016

      thank you nice man !! means a lot coming from the best VJ in the industry!

  3. Kreeper says: November 12, 2016

    Can you let me know what the two tracks are starting around the 15:50 and 18:15 min marks? Thanks! Great program

    • DJ Wreckordz says: December 25, 2016

      Hey sorry it so long to reply man my apologies, the tracks that i am pretty sure i was playing at the time were by Hansmole and tracks: all this lustre and endless abundance, thank you so much for tuning in, much appreciated!

