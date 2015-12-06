Host: DJ Wreckordz
Description: A mix of old school classics from the house and jungle/drum and bass style of electronic music as well as lots of Canadian producers, current and old and also new releases from great producers of the EDM style.
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Friday - 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
- Wednesday - 12:00 am - 2:00 am
Fantastic edm and a tasteful wide variety of old classics for those who really love this genre. I am grateful for this show and DJ Wreckordz rawks. I have seen him at shows and even got me to dance (I don’t dance to any D.J). Thank you The Wherehouse!
Thank you so much for the kind words, you are amazing, thanks for listening !!
Great set… thanks for the big-ups…Photon out!
thank you nice man !! means a lot coming from the best VJ in the industry!
Can you let me know what the two tracks are starting around the 15:50 and 18:15 min marks? Thanks! Great program
Hey sorry it so long to reply man my apologies, the tracks that i am pretty sure i was playing at the time were by Hansmole and tracks: all this lustre and endless abundance, thank you so much for tuning in, much appreciated!