Host: Georgie Wilson
Description: Tidal Zone is a music show aimed at waking up its early Monday morning listeners. Lots of new releases and women artists, with lively tunes from the 20s to the present, drawn from indie pop, blues, punk, folk, and other genres. I like to explore various themes, so just try to guess what might come next!
Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show:
Schedule
- Monday - 6:00 am - 8:00 am
- Thursday - 2:00 am - 4:00 am
Hello,
I heard a song I liked on your show today and not sure what the title was. I thought you said ‘Bitch’, but can’t seem to find it!
You followed it up with a silly one to lighten the mood if that helps.
Hope thats enough… thanks!
Hi. Just saw your comment. Thanks for listening. I’m away in the mountains for two weeks, but will be back at the beginning of July. I think the song you’re referring to is Ferron’s Misty Mountain. She’s great, isn’t she? Hope this helps.
Georgie
Hey Georgie , love your show and look forward to hearing you every time , but please , please , please don`t have that tommy carsen character cover for you again.
Despite the regular nicotine references I find the tommy carsen character a breath of fresh air