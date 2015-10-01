Tread Lightly Host: Lisa Description: An eclectic mix of rock pop and electronic music. Listen to a STREAM of last week’s show: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/ShowRecordings/tue/Rebroadcasts_18-00.mp3 Schedule Tuesday - 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Hey Lisa! I need to know the first song of your set yesterday (September 30th 2015). It went something like “we need to hang on to each other… Love your show, thanks!
I just listened to the most recent broadcast which is yesterday’s show, so its all good. Thanks!
Glad you found it Kayla… that was Thee Silver Mt. Zion playing with dance music. I think they did a great job!
Yayyy. Welcome back Lisa. yasssss
Such a great show this week Lisa! Loved the ambient beginnings that built up. And no peaking!
Just got to the end! Jim O’Rourke! Astral weeks!! So good. Thank you.
I appreciate your show. The Band!
Thanks Eli, glad you like!