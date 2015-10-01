Comments

  1. Kayla says: October 1, 2015

    Hey Lisa! I need to know the first song of your set yesterday (September 30th 2015). It went something like “we need to hang on to each other… Love your show, thanks!

    • Kayla says: October 1, 2015

      I just listened to the most recent broadcast which is yesterday’s show, so its all good. Thanks!

      • Treadlightlylisa says: December 6, 2015

        Glad you found it Kayla… that was Thee Silver Mt. Zion playing with dance music. I think they did a great job!

  2. Greg says: July 20, 2016

    Yayyy. Welcome back Lisa. yasssss

  3. K. Owna says: July 21, 2016

    Such a great show this week Lisa! Loved the ambient beginnings that built up. And no peaking! ;)

  4. K. Owna says: July 21, 2016

    Just got to the end! Jim O’Rourke! Astral weeks!! So good. Thank you.

  5. Eli says: August 26, 2016

    I appreciate your show. The Band!

    • treadlightlylisa says: February 1, 2017

      Thanks Eli, glad you like! :-)

