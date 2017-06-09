Voluntary Noise

Description: Voluntary Noise is one of CFUV’s accessibility programs! Our hosts highlight music that spans many decades and many genres.

Host: Our Coordinator of Volunteers Alyssa Hrenyk & all of these lovely folks:

Lyle

This is one of our hosts: Lyle! He’s been volunteering at CFUV since 2006 and loves oldies and music history. Every Thursday he picks a theme and curates a set for the show.

Dixon

Dixon AKA DJ Lightning is a highly experienced DJ and athletic competitor! You’ll see him around town spinning tunes and you’ll also hear his voice every Thursday from 1-2pm!

DanEisenhouth

Dan is our resident events expert! He provides our listeners updates on what’s going on around town. Hear him at the bottom of the hour on Voluntary Noise!

Dennis Monchamp2

Dennis is a very busy guy! He does a ton of volunteering on campus, in addition to his studies. He also interviews local musicians that you can hear on Voluntary Noise!

Nicholas2

Nicholas showcases contemporary pop classics! He has a passion for sharing music, signing and dancing.

Are you interested in being part of the team that makes radio more accessible to our community?

Contact our Coordinator of Volunteers about becoming a Voluntary Noise Producer! [volunteer@cfuv.ca].

Schedule

  • Thursday - 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

